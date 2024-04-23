Jesse Kelly | Can Sen. Mike Lee And The GOP Senators Stop The Foreign Aid Bill? As the "Republican majority" House sends the $90 billion foreign aid bill to the Senate, Senator Mike Lee is doing everything he can to prevent it from heading to President Biden's desk. Senate Republicans supposedly put their foot down and saying that they wouldn't send another dime to Ukraine until we secured the Southern Border. However, the Low-T GOP seems to be easily intimidated and may vote with Democrats just to make it look like they're getting something done in Washington.

