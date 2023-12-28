Create New Account
Chicken Parm Meatball Soup with Orzo
Published 19 hours ago

Chicken Parm Meatball Soup with Orzo

 23 ingredients


 Meat

 Ground chicken 454 g •


 production

 Basil, dried 2 tsp •

 Bay leaves 2 •

 Garlic 2 cloves •

 Kale 1 bunch •

 Lemon, zest 1 tbsp •

 Oregano, fresh 2 tbsp •

 Oregano, fresh 3 sprigs •

 Shallows 3 •

 Tomatoes, whole 1 (796ml, 28 fl oz) can •


 Chiller

 Egg, large 1 •


 Canned goods

 Chicken stock 7 cups •

 Tomato paste 1 tbsp •


 Pasta and cereals

 Orzo, dried 250 g •


 Bread and spices

 Demerara sugar 1 tbsp •

 Fennel seeds 1 tsp •

 Kosher salt 3/4 tsp •

 Red pepper flakes 2 tsp •


 Oils and vinegar

 Olive oil 2 tbsp •


 Bread and baked goods

 Breadcrumbs 1 cup •


 Dairy products

 Parmigiano reggiano 1 cup •

 Ricotta, full-fat 3/4 cup •


 Beer, wine and alcohol

 White wine 1/2 cup •

