THE POPE IS CALLING FOR AN END TO ALL OIL PRODUCTION IN THE WORLD

THE HEADLINE:
Pope Francis Calls on Nations to ‘End the Era of Fossil Fuel’
THE STORY:
ROME — Pope Francis has doubled down in his personal war on fossil fuels while condemning “extreme practices” such as fracking.
It is time world leaders to “listen to science and institute a rapid and equitable transition to end the era of fossil fuel,” the pontiff urges in his message for the Feast of Creation, to be celebrated on September 1.
It is “absurd to permit the continued exploration and expansion of fossil fuel infrastructures,” he insists. “Let us raise our voices to halt this injustice towards the poor and towards our children, who will bear the worst effects of climate change.”
“The unrestrained burning of fossil fuels and the destruction of forests are pushing temperatures higher and leading to massive droughts,” the pope declares, a product of “consumerist greed, fueled by selfish hearts.”
MY COMMENTARY:
Global Cooling Was A Lie
Global Warming is A Lie
Climate Change is A Lie
Multiple Genders is A Lie
Oil Being Toxic is A Lie
and...
The Pope is an ASSHOLE. He is lying to the world about Oil being bad. Stop oil and you STOP THE WORLD!
www.FreedomReport.ca
#god #religion #jesus #christian #pope #catholicchurch #church #popefrancis #catholic #roma #bible #catholicism #vatican #papafrancisco #papa #christ #italy #christianity #papafrancesco #vaticano #romancatholic #faith #rome #vaticancity #romancatholicchurch #priest #catholiclife #catholics #prayer #italia #jesuschrist #romancatholicism #chiesacattolica #saint
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.