Alvin Lui: The Fight Against Indoctrination (e.g. CRT, DEI, LGBTQ+, SEL)

Alvin Lui of CourageIsAHabit.org discusses the fight against indoctrination which includes everything from CRT, DEI, and transgenderism to SEL and the weaponization of "mental health". K-12 today is teaching children to hate America, in red and blue states alike. He believes we should "embrace exclusion" from the woke left and make courage a habit. He outlines actions parents can take to protect their children and push back against this insanity.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com





***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/couragehabit

Courage Is A Habit https://courageisahabit.org





About Alvin Lui

Alvin Lui, President of Courage Is A Habit, is a political refugee from California. He moved his family to the mid-west only to find the same ideologies that ruined his old home are now spreading across the country. Courage Is A Habit is an organization that creates actionable tools and strategies for the average parent and legislator to take action in defending children from indoctrination in K-12.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon