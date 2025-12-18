Alvin Lui: The Fight Against Indoctrination (e.g. CRT, DEI, LGBTQ+, SEL)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alvin Lui of CourageIsAHabit.org discusses the fight against indoctrination which includes everything from CRT, DEI, and transgenderism to SEL and the weaponization of "mental health". K-12 today is teaching children to hate America, in red and blue states alike. He believes we should "embrace exclusion" from the woke left and make courage a habit. He outlines actions parents can take to protect their children and push back against this insanity.
About Alvin Lui
Alvin Lui, President of Courage Is A Habit, is a political refugee from California. He moved his family to the mid-west only to find the same ideologies that ruined his old home are now spreading across the country. Courage Is A Habit is an organization that creates actionable tools and strategies for the average parent and legislator to take action in defending children from indoctrination in K-12.
