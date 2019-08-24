Plastic Macca: Tina Foster & Andrew Favretti discuss Paul McCartney's death & replacement (PID)

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Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses her book, "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney," with Andrew Favretti. We refute some of the unsupported claims made in 'Memoirs," talk about Faul behaving badly, and more. Recorded: Aug. 23, 2019 Tina is also the author of "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements."
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com