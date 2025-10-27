A classic Americana folk ballad, led by fingerpicked acoustic guitar and gentle upright bass, intro with sparse piano, Verses move with light drums, brushed snare, and occasional pedal steel woven into the texture, The chorus swells with vocal harmonies, a mournful harmonica, and strummed guitar, Subtle string layers add drama in the second verse, evoking suspense, The arrangement ebbs and flows, capturing wandering mystery, closing with a haunting harmonica over quiet guitar





✈️ The Ballad of Dan Cooper

(Verse 1) It was the day before Thanksgiving, nineteen seventy-one A dark suit and a tie, he said, "The hijacking has begun." He boarded Flight three oh five, Portland to Seattle sky, A man named Dan Cooper, with a calm look in his eye. He sat down in his window seat, near the starboard wing, A briefcase on his lap, a dangerous silent thing. He flagged the stewardess, a note folded neat and tight, The message read: "I've got a bomb, and you're with me tonight." (Chorus) Oh, they called him D.B. Cooper, they called him a damn fool, A sky pirate who broke the unbreakable rule. He demanded the money and four parachutes to go, A mystery in the twilight, on the winds of the snow. Two hundred thousand dollars, dropped in a canvas sack, And when he jumped into the void, he never once looked back. (Verse 2) They landed in Seattle, the passengers walked free, The ransom and the chutes delivered, plain for all to see. He ordered them back up above, a pilot and a crew, Fly low and fly to Mexico, that was what they had to do. The sky was black as velvet, a cold and driving rain, He tied the bags around him to endure the coming pain. He went to the aft airstair, the door beneath the tail, The boldest, coldest criminal beyond the prison rail. (Chorus) Oh, they called him D.B. Cooper, they called him a damn fool, A sky pirate who broke the unbreakable rule. He demanded the money and four parachutes to go, A mystery in the twilight, on the winds of the snow. Two hundred thousand dollars, dropped in a canvas sack, And when he jumped into the void, he never once looked back. (Bridge) The crew they felt the pressure change, a shudder and a sway, They knew he'd left the aircraft, vanished far away. Above the churning forest, the rivers and the peaks, A tiny human shadow, what was it that he seeks? Did he land among the cedars, or drown out in the sound? The FBI looked everywhere, but he could not be found. Just a necktie left behind, and a single metal clip, That was the last real trace of him before he gave the slip. (Verse 3) Nine long years later, a boy on the riverbank, Found a bundle of old money, waterlogged and rank. Five thousand dollars eighty, rotted in the mud, But it only raised the questions that ran hot through the blood. Was it lost in the jump, did he lose it on the shore? Or did the wind and the mountains win, leaving him no more? His legend lives on nightly, in theories spun anew, The man in the dark glasses, who flew away and flew. (Outro) Where did he go? (Where did he go?) Nobody knows. (Nobody knows.) He just stepped out into the dark, and into the wind he strode, The Ballad of Dan Cooper, still haunts the sky road. He never was found... never was found... D.B. Cooper... The greatest mystery underground.