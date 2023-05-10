"On the Right Hand or Forehead" (The Mark of the Beast Pt 5)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's in a 'name'? How will the Beast identify 'his' people? How does God identify His people? What will the world be like when the mark of the Beast is implemented?
show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pUbArBXz_WmlbuK0Rw6CfwiFSYoet1eh/view?usp=share_link
(Today’s lesson will start at the bottom of page 13.)
Seals, Trumpets and Bowls video: https://youtu.be/KzhMR3157fY
Joseph and the Anti-Joseph video: https://youtu.be/g7CRGKlQMyI
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
The Abandoned Temple: https://youtu.be/jV6X5vqyOi4
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Appearances of Christ Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dvJbXo7k81LZPT3Orv-qtVBDY1-fC8UT/view?usp=share_link
Other video platforms:
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com