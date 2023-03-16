EPOCH TV | Congress Unites on Punishing the CCP for Organ Harvesting; COVID Origins to Be Declassified

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Congress Unites on Punishing the CCP for Organ Harvesting; COVID Origin Info to Be Declassified

Republicans and Democrats have joined together to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for organ harvesting. The CCP has been exposed for using prisoners of conscience and religious believers as living sources for its trade in human organs.

The #Chinese regime has been exposed for using prisoners of conscience and religious believers as living sources for its trade in human organs. And now, Republicans and Democrats have joined together to hold the Chinese regime accountable for organ harvesting.





#JoshuaPhilipp talks about the declassification of the origin of COVID-19 intel.

Meanwhile, U.S. agencies are past due to release details on the origins of COVID-19, after a bipartisan bill called for the information to be made public. This follows news that the FBI and Department of Energy have assessed that the most likely origin of the virus is a lab leak.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.