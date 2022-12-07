Interview w/ Maryland Cannabis Dispensary Owners

There’s a unique market in Maryland with only approximately 17 cultivators/growers. The retail outlets are selling a lot of the same products. This leads to price compression happening more quickly than non-limited license markets.

“We see our ‘Nordstroms’—'store-within-a-store’ model as a way to counteract this phenomenon,” said Remedy Co-Founder, Mitch Trellis.

Episode 1074 The #TalkingHedge talks with Mitch Trellis & Brandon Barksdale, Co-founders at REMEDY at #MJbizCon...

https://youtu.be/eE8TsiG10fw