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A Wife Provides For Her Family And Others - Proverbs 31:15 (NIV)
15 She gets up while it is still night;
she provides food for her family
and portions for her female servants.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Jesus arose while it was still dark to pray.
A good wife arises while it is still dark to feed her family and others.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3kmnwtmb
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