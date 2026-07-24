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Episode discussion: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/melk-live-infiltration-instead-of-invasion-jersey-election-fraud-b2t-show-jul-23-2026
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MelK comes join Rick LIVE on the B2T Show to discuss her research and new book called "Infiltration Instead of Invasion." This addresses how America was betrayed in the years 1944–1954 and sets the stage for a series of books. Rick also covers recent news including the newly released Jersey Election Fraud showing purposeful allowing of illegals on the election roles.
Recent B2T Teaching: Every Believer Can Prophesy — Donne Clement Patruska
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-5-donne-clement-patruska-every-believer-can-prophesy
New Episodes: 📶 Hot Off the Press — New FaithNFreedom TV Episodes for You | July 23, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-23-2026
Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I Have Not Forgotten the Promises I Made to Your Forefathers https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/i-have-not-forgotten-the-promises-i-made-to-your-forefathers
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