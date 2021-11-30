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Police Abuse in the Northern Territory: Tribal Leader David Cole LIVE
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50 views • November 30, 2021
A great LIVE with David Cole who is a true Freedom fighter for the indigenous people and all Australians.
Check out his Youtube Channel here. Tell him the Cossack sent you:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy1KlGQrqODCCVtMR5fhWdw
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Check out his Youtube Channel here. Tell him the Cossack sent you:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy1KlGQrqODCCVtMR5fhWdw
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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