DR. JANE RUBY SHOW New Bioweapons: Covaxin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane introduces one of the most recent c19 bioweapons, Covaxin…how it’s made, how it’s supposed to work, and why it’s not a “safer alternative; and a full expose on the additives in Covaxin that could kill you, custom made by Anthony Fauci. The show winds up with an herbal option for stress, anxiety, and sleepless nights. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.