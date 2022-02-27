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Ukrainian government striking civilian areas [last 30 days] Army Committing Egregious war crimes
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322 views • February 27, 2022
Ukrainian government striking civilian areas [last 30 days] Army Committing Egregious war crimes
No one is sure which is which side is which! i have seen 4-5 clips claimed has Ukrainian and the same 4-5 claimed as Russian elsewhere fucking nightmare
its fucking terrible. ... man i need to stop watching.
Sources:
Ukrainie government striking civilian areas. [January 25th, 2022]
Aggregious war crimes and crimes against humanity commited by the "ellites", comming to a town near you.
https://odysee.com/@InformationWarArchive:6/Ukrainie-government-striking-civilian-areas:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
UKRAINIAN NAZI SOLDIERS TERRORIZING PEOPLE IN THE STREETS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sgV0aMvM1lrJ/
Ukrainian Tank Crushes Car and Ukrainian Civilians Trying To Free Old Man (February 25th, 2022)
https://odysee.com/@CombatFootage:9/Close-up-perspective-of-Tank-crushing-the-car-%2B-Ukrainian-civilians-trying-to-free-the-old-man:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
No one is sure which is which side is which! i have seen 4-5 clips claimed has Ukrainian and the same 4-5 claimed as Russian elsewhere fucking nightmare
its fucking terrible. ... man i need to stop watching.
Sources:
Ukrainie government striking civilian areas. [January 25th, 2022]
Aggregious war crimes and crimes against humanity commited by the "ellites", comming to a town near you.
https://odysee.com/@InformationWarArchive:6/Ukrainie-government-striking-civilian-areas:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
UKRAINIAN NAZI SOLDIERS TERRORIZING PEOPLE IN THE STREETS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sgV0aMvM1lrJ/
Ukrainian Tank Crushes Car and Ukrainian Civilians Trying To Free Old Man (February 25th, 2022)
https://odysee.com/@CombatFootage:9/Close-up-perspective-of-Tank-crushing-the-car-%2B-Ukrainian-civilians-trying-to-free-the-old-man:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
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