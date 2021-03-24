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Music - Within You Without You (R.U.1 of them)
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30 views • March 24, 2021
Really listen to the lyrics to find out why this song was nicknamed "R.U.1 of them". Originally by the Beatles, this live concert performance has ALL the instruments and musicians needed to create a VERY accurate presentation. This was never performed live with attention to the recorded studio release...until The Analogues did it. And here it is:
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