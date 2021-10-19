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Mailbag Show * Communion * 10.19.21
The Appearance
The Appearance
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91 views • October 19, 2021
Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news through the lens of Bible Prophecy in the first hour. In the second hour, you can have communion along with rest of the body of Christ. Also, interesting questions, dreams and visions and powerful prayers are shared in the second hour. This program will give you information not found in other internet news podcasts and and keep you on the edge of your seat guessing what's coming up next.

Augusto's Website...
http://theappearance.com

Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2

Augusto on YouTube...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists

Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance

Contact Info:

Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064

Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317

NEW EMAIL ADDRESS:
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
Keywords
current eventsnewsdreamschristianityprophecycommunioncommentarycommentsquestionsvisionsprayer requestsanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy