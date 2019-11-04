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Tucker Carlson Is Right, The Deep State Has Hijacked America
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660 views • November 04, 2019
Alex Jones presents a video clip from Tucker Carlson's Fox program where he and his guest, Ned Ryun, discuss how the far-left Democrats are quickly hijacking their own party and ousting moderates in an attempt to take complete, communist control of America.
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