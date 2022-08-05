Experimental Vaxx Rollout Of The Flu, Monkeypox, And Ebola Set To Deploy

Stew Peters Show





COVID-19 is PROVEN to be a man-made, intentionally spread virus that was intended to push people towards a death shot that will kill or injure everyone who takes it.





Karen Kingston joins to talk about the Flu Vaccine that was found out to be an experimental injection, but never had to disclose this fact due to it never having emergency authorization.

We need to BAN ALL VACCINES!!!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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