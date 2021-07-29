BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WE THE PEOPLE - PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN PART 3
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • July 29, 2021
channel image
DrPalevsky

DrPalevsky

1020 subscribers


Educational Options with Homeschooling, Unschooling, Deschooling

Part 3 of this 3-part talk series is all about Alternative Education Options, as the schools are falling hard for the vaccine industry standards which cause severe fear, biovocation and segregation in schools.

Some questions that are relevant:

What is happening to our children as an effect of the global plandemic implications?
It is important to comprehend the psychological impacts of the programming that inevitably occurs for the younger generations as we each navigate these uncertain times.
Our younger generations will be our next succession and are we imparting them with the ability to think for themselves? Are we teaching them how important it is to be courageous?
That it is ok and healthy to stand out and be unique?
Are we teaching to learn about their sovereignty instead of group-think mentalities?
to get updates on the Power to the People Series connect in on
https://earthheroestv.com/pages/earth-heroes-tv-members-join
so you can receive the email updates!

Join Dr. Lawrence Palevsky, Imani Mamalution, Dr. Pam Popper, Reinette Senum, Dr. Tom Cowan for the third in this series of compelling and informative conversations.
Keywords
childrenmaskvaccinewe the peoplepassporthome schoolingcrtinjectioncovid-19pcr testreinette senumdr pam popperdr lawrence palevskydr tom cowanimani mamalution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Edison Reed
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy