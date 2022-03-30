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CHOOSE WISELY - WHAT KIND OF WISDOM DO YOU HAVE?
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
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41 views • March 30, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 3:13-18. James asks who among them has wisdom and knowledge. Perhaps he has in mind the teachers or those who want to be teachers. Those who know more may think that they are better than the other people. But knowledge and wisdom are not the same. A person can know a lot but have little wisdom. They need to have both. They do not show wisdom so much in what they think or say. True wisdom does good works. Just as we can see real faith in what it does, so we know this wisdom by its actions. We will know a wise person by his good life. A wise person will be meek. The wise person does not desire honour or fame. When other people do wrong to him, he does not do wrong to them. The Spirit of God gives us the strength to be gentle and humble.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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jesus christalmighty godknowledge and wisdom
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