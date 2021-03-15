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Seriously... famous iPhone video MSM covered up
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716 views • March 15, 2021
I updated this version slightly based on theovenman55's feedback that the first version caused him some confusion. And I can understand how that happened. I'm leaving the original so I don't break the links people share. ---------- It's hard to believe they covered this up right before our eyes! As excited as I am. We should still be cautious due to all the lies. For example: we only ever see her from behind in the arrest footage. We believe it's Hillary because all MSM channels covered this video and said it was her. And because she would have secret service around her. And we would expect her to resist. But why is the mobile phone footage so stable? Also, I think they dubbed in fake ambient sound. And why did Zdenek Gazda sit there recording this? Did he notice she was in cuffs / custody? If so, then I understand why he recorded it, but then why didn't he say anything when MSM covered it up? Source links Did Hillary Clinton do her #PerpWalk on 9112016 on LIVE TV! ~ A #MusicalMeme —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/VFIgHu2DCKty/
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