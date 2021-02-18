Attorney Thomas Renz--Fighting for Human Freedom

Peter Breggin MD



Attorney Tom Renz is a Godsend for human freedom. Initially single-handed, but gaining more widespread support, Tom is leading a defensive legal assault on the those in the state and federal governments who want to destroy our freedom in the name of the public health “emergency” surrounding COVID-19. You will be moved and enlightened and inspired by his work. I am honored to share my hour with him with you. You will enlarge your understanding of COVID-19 and confirm that there is hope for better times. Please watch this, for all our sakes, and perhaps add your energy to his work. He needs good people to volunteer to help him in every possible way. If you help to advance the work of Tom Renz, you join the pantheon of people who have and who are advancing human freedom.