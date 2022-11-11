Journey to Jordan Day 2: TruNews Viewers Encounter Pella, Mar Elias, and Jerash

On today's TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart share with the audience the highlights of our first full day of our Journey to Jordan, along with tour participants from all over the US and around the world.

On today's visit, we explore the ancient city of Pella, where Christians fled during the destruction of Jerusalem in 70AD. We then visit the birthplace of Elijah, Mar Elias, and observe the remains of two 5th & 6th century churches dedicated to the Old Testament prophet.

On our last stop for the day, our tour sees what life was like for New Testament believers in the first century by visiting one of the cities of the Decapolis, Jerash. There we see the preserved remains of the Roman empire, and relate that to our Christian faith.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/11/22.





