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WHAT'S BEHIND CLIMATE CHANGE - USA EXISTS PARIS CLIMATE CHANGE ACCORD
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68 views • December 30, 2019
The world leaders and activists are all claiming to save the world and the environment. But is this really the true narrative behind climate change? The UN climate agenda is really about power and wealth. More precisely it is getting the power to redistribute global wealth through carbon taxes, carbon pricing, carbon trading and carbon regulations. Dr. Ottmar Edenhofer said: “We redistribute de facto the world wealth by climate policy”.
Many thanks to the sources below:
LibertyInOurTime
Michael McIntee
Many thanks to the sources below:
LibertyInOurTime
Michael McIntee
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