What Could God Possibly Want From Me

God does have desires for You, desires that will make Him smile.





Verse 13; God does not want You to wind up in Hell, He does not want You to face “The Great White Throne Judgement” and He does not want You in “The Lake of Fire” for all of eternity?





What He wants is for You to take hold of “The Cup of Salvation” that He has offered You, to take hold of Jesus Christ and spend eternity with Him, that is Gods desire for You.



