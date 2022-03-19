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NIGHT SHADOWS 03182022 -- A PERFECT STORM of RUIN. NATO, WHO, CDC & All the PLAYERS
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403 views • March 19, 2022
Threats and counter threats are being screamed by insane leaders as the world moves ever closer to the Bible's WW3, and the final demise of our global civilization. At the end of all of this insanity, our global civilization will be buried in the ancient past as a rumor, just as our real ancient past in this age is a "rumor" of how things were. Humanity never learns because it, as a collective, will not accept the simplicity of the Scripture, the simplicity of a fall from Grace, of the knowledge of good and evil, of the dire need for a redeemer, and the denial of the ONE that came to rescue humanity and thus certain ruin must and will come from many different sources, a PERFECT STORM of RUIN and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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