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NIGHT SHADOWS 03182022 -- A PERFECT STORM of RUIN. NATO, WHO, CDC & All the PLAYERS
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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403 views • March 19, 2022
Threats and counter threats are being screamed by insane leaders as the world moves ever closer to the Bible's WW3, and the final demise of our global civilization. At the end of all of this insanity, our global civilization will be buried in the ancient past as a rumor, just as our real ancient past in this age is a "rumor" of how things were. Humanity never learns because it, as a collective, will not accept the simplicity of the Scripture, the simplicity of a fall from Grace, of the knowledge of good and evil, of the dire need for a redeemer, and the denial of the ONE that came to rescue humanity and thus certain ruin must and will come from many different sources, a PERFECT STORM of RUIN and more... 

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