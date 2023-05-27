Paul Godfrey - Mixing Fuel - Sermon

Paul Godfrey
May 26, 2023
When you mix fuel in a vehicle, it can do anything from blowing it to pieces or making it run horribly, and everything in between. But what happens when you mix selfishness with Christianity? SDA Sermon - Paul Godfrey
www.godslastwarning.com
