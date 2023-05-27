Create New Account
Paul Godfrey - Mixing Fuel - Sermon
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Paul Godfrey


May 26, 2023


When you mix fuel in a vehicle, it can do anything from blowing it to pieces or making it run horribly, and everything in between. But what happens when you mix selfishness with Christianity? SDA Sermon - Paul Godfrey

www.godslastwarning.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QfnpQXIuR8

Keywords
christiansdaaustraliaselfishnesspaul godfreymixing fuelblow it to piecesmake it run horriblygodslastwarning

