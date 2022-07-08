HELP - "No Farmers - No Food!" - The Netherlands - 070822

"No farmers - no food!".





Dutch farmers have been protesting all week against the eco-madness of the government's ruinous environmental measures.





This time they put out the slogan "no farmers — no food!" from tractors.





On the side there is an inscription reflecting the mood of all Europeans: "help."





In Italy and Poland, farmers' protests are also continuing today.





EU breadwinners are dissatisfied with the rise in fuel and fertilizer prices.





But when the bread runs out, the Europeans will be told that Russia is to blame.





Subscribe to @Sputnik