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Big Tech Censors Victims Of Covid-19 Vaccine
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490 views • July 05, 2021
When you're pro-jab, "they" applaud you
When you're hurt and betrayed by the establishment, "they" cancel you
This is the nature of Big Brother
You think he loves you, but when you love him, he doesn't care
When you're hurt and betrayed by the establishment, "they" cancel you
This is the nature of Big Brother
You think he loves you, but when you love him, he doesn't care
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