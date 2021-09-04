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The Incompetence of Biden Administration Killed these Kids
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316 views • September 04, 2021
U.S. soldiers unnecessarily killed under the Biden administration by terrorists. Yet they announce the operation was a great success. Now its predicted that the Taliban and ISIS terrorist. Will unite and attack America in the near future. With the aid of Antifa, BLM, China, Iran and Russia.
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