Awakening Your Self-Mastering Technology

With Laurie Ellington, MA, LPC, MCC, HMCT, RYT, NBC-HWC** Founder & CEO, Ancient Science, Inc.

AncientScience.net

Friends who go down the rabbit hole looking for explanations of life and one’s purpose come upon great thinkers with prodigious output but hardly any modern fans. One of these, Manly Hall, was a mystic who published hundreds of volumes including the 1928 classic, “The Secret Teachings of All Ages”. For purposes of this week’s guest, he is known to have written also, “People in the West were hundreds of years behind in their spiritual growth.” Why is that?

Thousands of years ago, against backdrops of sacred power spots like Stonehenge and Tiahuanaco, the people were deeply connected to Nature and Spirit. They knew how to live in harmony with their world and could get the answers or help they needed by going within. With the advent of the Roman Catholic Church, of course, these practices became forbidden – often at the cost of one’s life. Since then, organized religion saw to it that people believed they were the only pathway to God, Spirit, and the afterlife.

Whether because of institutional religions or in spite of them, the People lost their personal connections, and personal experiences, with Spirit. Laurie Ellington, Wednesday’s presenter, is recognized as The Self-Mastery Architect, and is all about helping people restore their mojo; mastering their internal state and having the resilience to thrive in today’s turbulent times.

As Founder and CEO of Ancient Science, Inc., Laurie weaves together modern neuroscience, functional medicine, epigenetics, psychoneuroimmunology, and quantum physics – with ancient traditions – to help individuals, leaders, and organizations rewire their biology, harness untapped capacities, and elevate the way they show up in the world.

In this presentation, Laurie will share some of the self-mastery wisdom she’s learned and teaches to help awaken us to the truth that we are living, breathing, sacred technology—wired for self-mastery, healing, and quantum-level change. You will learn how to start rewiring your biology and become a powerful force of coherence, resilience, and sovereignty.





In a world designed to hijack our biology and keep us re-active, reclaiming regulation over your inner world becomes an act of self-liberation—and a catalyst for collective healing.

Ms. Ellington is an Associate Faculty member at the Maryland University of Integrative Health and the University of California (Davis), where she teaches courses on neuroscience, mind-body connections, nervous system regulation, and the science of self-mastery.