Coronavirus caused by 5G??

Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D. hypothesizes that Coronavirus may be history repeating itself and caused by 5G. Shot at the Health And Human Rights Summit in Tucson, Arizona on March 12, 2020.Practice of Thomas Cowan, M.D.Thomas Cowan, M.D., has studied and written about many subjects in medicine including nutrition, anthroposophical medicine and herbal medicine. He is the principal author of The Fourfold Path to Healing and co-author (with Sally Fallon) of The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care. Dr. Cowan has served as vice president of the Physicians Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and is a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation®. He also writes the "Ask the Doctor" column in Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing Arts (the Weston A. Price Foundation's quarterly magazine) and has lectured throughout the United States and Canada. He has three grown children and practices medicine in San Francisco where he resides with his wife, Lynda Smith.Could This Outbreak Be Connected To 5G?If a virus is involved, then the afflicted people have sufficiently weakened immune systems that offer little defense against this virus. This is a tragic situation, one that calls us to quickly wake up to the dangers of the further intensification of the electrification of the planet. This is a planetary emergency.Because news outlets are blanketing us with updates on the coronavirus and the CDC’s prediction that a major epidemic is inevitable, I am getting a lot of questions about my understanding of this situation. Before I share my thoughts, I want to emphasize that this is an immense, controversial and emotionally charged subject, one that demands careful thought, research and action. I have no special insight into the genesis of this situation, besides the research I can do on my own. I also want to emphasize that anyone who doesn’t take the time and effort to look into this article by Martin Pall, PhD, and the book “The Invisible Rainbow” by Arthur Firstenberg will most likely not have the full picture.*by Thomas Cowan, M.D.