Judging Freedom | Larry Johnson: Global Unity or Intelligence Play? Decoding Zelensky
🎙️Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom   |  Larry Johnson: Global Unity or Intelligence Play? Decoding Zelensky |  Is Zelensky's call for peace a genuine plea or a high-stakes intelligence play? Tune in as Larry unravels the drama behind the global peace summit. Larry says this is a CIA production. 


 #Zelensky  #GlobalPeace  #Podcast 

#ZelenskySummit  #IntelligenceAngle  #DiplomacyDebate


russiaukrainejudge napolitanolarry johnsonzelenskyjudging freedom

