(((FREE ENERGY))) ✨ THE RACE TO ZERO POINT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
670 followers
52 views • 11 hours ago

Thanks to Chudwick88 on RUMBLE and congratulations to both he and INTERESTING TV❗[the concept of (((free energy))) breaks the laws of thermodynamics]


🎆🎇🌠 TOTAL TROG TRIUMPH 🌠🎇🎆


In this award-winning, feature length, two-hour broadcast-quality Documentary you will learn about the latest developments in the field of Free and Zero Point Energy from Tesla to Dennis Lee. Hosted by Bill Jenkins, formerly of ABC Radio, this comprehensive documentary features physicists and inventors who are challenging orthodox science to bring this non-polluting technology forward despite ridicule and suppression. See actual working prototypes that defy classical physics including phenomenal experiments in anti-gravity and the transmutation of metals.


Aurora Gold Award Winner ~ Profit Producers' Award Winner

Telly Award Winner


Nominated for the UN Sasakawa Environmental Award

This is the ultimate environmental film! It offers real solutions.


With the end of fossil fuels in sight, the race to save the planet is on.

From Nicola Tesla to cold fusion, magnetic motors to anti-gravity propulsion ¬ this program presents powerful information!

Visionary Inventors and Scientists Reveal Non-Polluting Technologies That Will Change Our World

A groundbreaking and inspiring look at the leading theories and practical devices that tap into "zero point energy" - now acknowledged by physicists to exist in all space as a "running river" of infinite and accessible electromagnetic energy.

Explore the latest Free Energy breakthroughs, including:

~ Technologies based on working with nature instead of against it.

~ Radical inventions that emit hydrogen and oxygen as by-products.

~Transmutation processes that neutralize radioactive waste.

~ Electric vehicles with magnetic motors that recharge their own batteries.

Featuring: The Patterson cold fusion power cell ~ Troy Reed's magnetic "Surge" motors ~ Paul Pantone's GEET processor for increasing fuel efficiency in cars ~ Joseph Newman's rotating magnet "over unity" motor ~ Dennis Lee's Low temperature phase-change technologies ~ John Hutchison's amazing anti-gravity experiments ~ Along with internationally recognized scientists and authors: Tom Bearden ~ Hal Fox ~ Shiuji Inomita Moray King ~ Eugene Mallove ~ Jeanne Manning Brian O'Leary & Tom Valone.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEND8dlUp1Y


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9wc4cv [thanks to https://www.justwatch.com/us/movie/svobodnaya-energiya-tesly 🖲]


AltCastTV, VidGambit & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/search/zero-point-zero-gifs

censorshipnikola teslabait and switchmulti pronged offensivefree energy - the race to zero point
