IsraelGate They killed our 35th President

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There are many links between supporters of the Zionist State of Israel, the illegal production of nuclear weapons, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. JFK also intended to use Executive Order 11110 to free America from the grip of the International Banking Cartel. The only four American Presidents known to have been assassinated are also the only four that tried to liberate the American banking system.