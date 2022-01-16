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FDA warns against using innovas rapid antigen PCR swab test and other brands
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202 views • January 16, 2022
A class 1 recall by the FDA has been initiated on PCR swab test in the US, due to serious adverse health consequences even death.
Unfortunately these same exact PCR tests are still being used in the UK at childrens schools, colleges, airports etc.
“Place them in the trash”
do not let these demonic entities shove anything up your nose, it’s bad for your health.
These particular tests have been sterilised, dipped in toxic cancer causing chemical Ethylene oxide a carcinogen , also reports of nanotechnology on these PCR swab tests, they most definitely should not be used by or on any human being.
Nothing should enter your nose, it’s a passage way to your brain, can cause serious bacterial infections, if passed through the blood brain barrier.
This virus is a massive hoax to get you poked and jabbed with toxic deadly chemicals. It’s time to wake up.
Covid Test Swab:
https://odysee.com/$/list/ee6d192c8ceae145db37fd599ad634628e1e41c7
Unfortunately these same exact PCR tests are still being used in the UK at childrens schools, colleges, airports etc.
“Place them in the trash”
do not let these demonic entities shove anything up your nose, it’s bad for your health.
These particular tests have been sterilised, dipped in toxic cancer causing chemical Ethylene oxide a carcinogen , also reports of nanotechnology on these PCR swab tests, they most definitely should not be used by or on any human being.
Nothing should enter your nose, it’s a passage way to your brain, can cause serious bacterial infections, if passed through the blood brain barrier.
This virus is a massive hoax to get you poked and jabbed with toxic deadly chemicals. It’s time to wake up.
Covid Test Swab:
https://odysee.com/$/list/ee6d192c8ceae145db37fd599ad634628e1e41c7
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