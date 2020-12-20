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Michael Flynn Drops a Bombshell Other Countries Were Watching
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569 views • December 20, 2020
Michael Flynn Drops a Bombshell: “Other Countries Were Watching...” Our Election in Real Time
The former National Security Adviser to President Trump was interviewed by Lou Dobbs last night discussing the foreign cyberattack on Solarwinds. General Michael Flynn detailed the hack, saying it is a “very, very serious attack.”
“I would say is SolarWinds is an entry point into the rest of our entire US critical infrastructure. So everything that touches the United States government, if you enter through this SolarWinds attack that we perceive you basically have keys to the vault… You’re able to rummage around and do damn near anything. So it’s a very, very serious attack.”
General Flynn pivots to discuss how the cyberattack is connected to election interference by foreign influences. He goes on to say that the Trump administration has known about the hack for six months:
“We’ve known about it for about six months as I understand it. So when we talk about our election security, Lou, I think this is all part of it because there’s a relationship between these SolarWinds attacks, which has basically penetrated our entire infrastructure as well as our election securities… We know we have evidence of foreign influence in the election, and this too. You know we’re talking about countries like China, countries like Iran, countries like North Korea, like Russia. These are adversaries that want to basically dominate with their ideology this county…”
Then, the general dropped a bombshell saying intel agencies from foreign countries watched our elections and are willing to share their intel:
“Well, I think they’ll provide that directly to the president once we present the evidence to him through the legal process we have. And, they’re more than willing to do that, we understand.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/flynn-foreign-intelligence-agencies-were-monitoring-us-election-willing-to-provide-information-to-trump_3626171.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2020-12-20-6
The former National Security Adviser to President Trump was interviewed by Lou Dobbs last night discussing the foreign cyberattack on Solarwinds. General Michael Flynn detailed the hack, saying it is a “very, very serious attack.”
“I would say is SolarWinds is an entry point into the rest of our entire US critical infrastructure. So everything that touches the United States government, if you enter through this SolarWinds attack that we perceive you basically have keys to the vault… You’re able to rummage around and do damn near anything. So it’s a very, very serious attack.”
General Flynn pivots to discuss how the cyberattack is connected to election interference by foreign influences. He goes on to say that the Trump administration has known about the hack for six months:
“We’ve known about it for about six months as I understand it. So when we talk about our election security, Lou, I think this is all part of it because there’s a relationship between these SolarWinds attacks, which has basically penetrated our entire infrastructure as well as our election securities… We know we have evidence of foreign influence in the election, and this too. You know we’re talking about countries like China, countries like Iran, countries like North Korea, like Russia. These are adversaries that want to basically dominate with their ideology this county…”
Then, the general dropped a bombshell saying intel agencies from foreign countries watched our elections and are willing to share their intel:
“Well, I think they’ll provide that directly to the president once we present the evidence to him through the legal process we have. And, they’re more than willing to do that, we understand.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/flynn-foreign-intelligence-agencies-were-monitoring-us-election-willing-to-provide-information-to-trump_3626171.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2020-12-20-6
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