Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Beijing for official talks with his Chinese counterpart.

During the visit, the sides are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, coordination within multilateral frameworks including the United Nations, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, as well as exchange views on the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Adding:

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian:

China always acts prudently and responsibly on the export of military products, and exercises strict control in accordance with China’s laws and regulations and due international obligations.

Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated. If the U.S. goes ahead with the tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures.