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The COVID-19 Vaccines: DOES NOT STOP the virus - DOES NOT STOP the infection
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172 views • May 11, 2021
In about minute, world health experts clearly explain that the COVID-19 vaccines DOES NOT STOP the SARS-CoV-2 virus and DOES NOT STOP the infection. These so called "vaccines" are only designed to lessen the symptoms of a mild COVID-19 disease. To basically hide that you're actually sick. How insane is that... So they're really not vaccines at all since they don't fulfill the minimum requirements of a vaccine which is to stop the virus and create immunity. A mild COVID-19 disease cures itself every time so in other words, the vaccines are basically a placebo. Fooling the entire world to take something you don't need so Big Pharma can go from a multi-billion dollar industry into a multi-TRILLION dollar industry over night.
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