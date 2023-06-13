Create New Account
Alex Krainer: Driving Forces of Perpetual Wars
Published 16 hours ago

In this interview with The New American, Alex Krainer delves deep into the imperialistic nature of perpetual wars instigated by the United States and other Western countries. The case of the war in Ukraine is just another example of how empires destabilize regions to assert their control. Alex provides a well-researched historic, geopolitical and military perspective on the complex situation.


Please follow Alex on Twitter and Substack.

(https://twitter.com/NakedHedgie) (https://alexkrainer.substack.com)


The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4. (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/)


Virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets


Keywords
russiaukrainemilitary industrial compleximperialismperpetual war

