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STARVE THE BEAST
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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33 views • March 01, 2020
TAXPAYER REVOLT CAN KILL GEOENGINEERING PROGRAM(S)

As taxpayers, we must choose whether we will continue to voluntarily pay for these deadly programs. Facebook has censored me because of this video but they can't kill an idea. FB will give no reason for its decision. I must be doing something right LOL. Herein lies a powerful means for independent individuals to fight government policies and practices they oppose. Vote with your wallet. Money is sharper than a sword. Social Security recipients can stop withholding by filing Form W-4V (https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw4v.pdf). Somebody very powerful deeply fears taxpayer revolt. This may strike a deep nerve and tyranny's Achilles heel. The deep state has long tentacles. The geoengineering assault through poisonous chemtrails must be stopped! Earth is dying, and must recover to sustain life or everything dies, including humanity!

1. Watch "Income Tax-Free Life" for an in-depth analysis of the Income Tax fraud and learn how you can also achieve income tax-free status.

A) Income Tax-Free Life: https://inventionschool.tech/must-you-pay-income-tax/

B) Read "The Federal Mafia - How The Government Illegally Imposes and Unlawfully Collects Income Taxes" : https://moviemodule.com/PDF/federal_mafia.pdf

2. View and download the Facebook version of this video at https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/965656240253525/
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectioncrimes against humanityfull spectrum dominancelyndon johnsoncovert opsowning the weatherplanetary lockdown
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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