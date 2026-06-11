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Chabad Images Populating Stars !
Wayne C. Scott_Confirmations
Wayne C. Scott_Confirmations
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Included, another show of how the beast is able to show a little of their intelligence by the images being comprehensive the 4 different turns of the picture. Same as Firmament, Sun, Moon, clouds, skies, earth, and man's works. Chabad black hats, and side bars, curls. Evil spirits in theseplaces they are, influencing apparently some unfortunates on earth. And as always, pushing at their beast the shots, their marks.Yet they push it at mankind also. Beware.

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