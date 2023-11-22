X22 Report Ep 3217a - [CB] Makes Their Move, The Real Currency War Is About To Begin

X22 Report Financial News Ep 3217a - Nov 21, 2023

[CB] Makes Their Move, The Real Currency War Is About To Begin, The People Are Ready

Biden admin and the IRS are going after everyone. The gig workers who make 600 or more will need to pay taxes, previously they only had to pay if they made over 20k. The BLS manipulates the CPI numbers to keep the illusion alive. The [CB] is now ready to try to move the world into the [CBDC], the currency war has begun, they will attack all other alternative currencies.





