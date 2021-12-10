Black Box Behaviors | Live By Heart Today #49

LBHT #49 - Dawn and Wendy have a heart to heart about how our thalamus receives sensory input to make snap decisions by redistributing the information for an appropriate response in a split second.



Our reactions to certain stimuli may also trigger pre-determined responses that occur through instinct and habit. Raising our awareness of our patterns and experiences can allow use to react to a reaction prior to actually reacting and can choose whether we want to follow through with it or not.



Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul connection. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.



This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.



Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.