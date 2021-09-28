People Should Wake Up & Take Action To Defeat Plan of Depopulate the Planet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9/23/2021 Radio host Alex Jones: Peter Daszak admits the involvement of gain-of-function and the development of the CCP Virus. He points out the whole plan including releasing the virus, lockdown, control major medical system, suppress protest is about depopulate the planet, calling on people to wake up and take action.