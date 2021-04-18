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There's No Such Thing as Public Health - Kate Wand.
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61 views • April 18, 2021
"It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game' Dr Roger Hodkinson
https://www.brighteon.com/ccd1bcbd-fdf3-4ece-bf2a-252899144270
"No one person or group can claim the mantle of public health, and no one person or group can claim to know what is best for the collective, just as no one leader should make devastating decisions for the “greater good” of society. Self-proclaimed public health experts are really nothing more than aspiring autocrats who happen to populate governments and academic departments."
"There Is No Such Thing as a Public Health Expert"
An Essay by Jordan Schachtel
https://www.aier.org/article/there-is-no-such-thing-as-a-public-health-expert/
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C.
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaFL2C95CIo
https://www.brighteon.com/ccd1bcbd-fdf3-4ece-bf2a-252899144270
"No one person or group can claim the mantle of public health, and no one person or group can claim to know what is best for the collective, just as no one leader should make devastating decisions for the “greater good” of society. Self-proclaimed public health experts are really nothing more than aspiring autocrats who happen to populate governments and academic departments."
"There Is No Such Thing as a Public Health Expert"
An Essay by Jordan Schachtel
https://www.aier.org/article/there-is-no-such-thing-as-a-public-health-expert/
Jordan Schachtel is an investigative journalist and foreign policy analyst based in Washington, D.C.
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
.
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaFL2C95CIo
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