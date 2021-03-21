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Bugout Considerations for Your Land, Part One
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405 views • March 21, 2021
Tips on preparing to "bug out" to your land near Sierra Blanca, in the Chihuahuan Desert of West Texas where land is extremely affordable. This time, in particular around acreage, water, haulage, electric, and food.
Read the Blog HERE: https://hudspethranchestx.wordpress.com/
Intro music Way out West by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org)
Read the Blog HERE: https://hudspethranchestx.wordpress.com/
Intro music Way out West by Twin Musicom (twinmusicom.org)
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