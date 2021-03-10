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Newsbreak 108 | Jim Harrison Calls for Grassroots Local Action To Preserve American Health Freedoms
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10 views • March 10, 2021
Interview with a concerned American working to bring health freedom back to the people on ways to avert unconstitutional mandates on vaccines, reclaim rights as Americans by writing to and meeting with local government officials and persuading them to heed the rights and freedoms of We the People.
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