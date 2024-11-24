BREAKING: NEW DIGITAL ID CENSORSHIP! - Most Countries May IMPRISON You With New Censorship Rules!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the sudden explosion of censorship restrictions being put into place worldwide simultaneously as G20 countries look for ways to "stop disinformation" as well as "Anti-Semitism."

While the left side of the paradigm is pushing restrictions on speech that "offends" people of certain categories, the right side of the paradigm is pushing the same and it all eventually relates to a digital ID system and the true end goal of censorship, the censorship of the human.

As Starmer and the UK government push the "Online Safety Act" to stop "anti-social behavior" and restrict speech, they're also pushing age verification for children under 16 using social media.

While kids shouldn't be on social media, that is not really the real question to be asked. WHY does the government want to restrict kids from being on social media, something they themselves invented in order to push people into contrived categories?

The reason for this is simple. Digital ID. Currently, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada are pushing forward legislation to ban people 16 and under from being on social media, utilizing a digital identification system to confirm this which would in turn lead to every single people being tracked everywhere they go on the internet. Something that Obama pushed forward years ago by the way.

Canada's bill is called Bill S-210 and is a complete surveillance network that follows your every click. Meanwhile, Canada has already banned news on social media newsfeeds and has granted HUGE bailouts to mainstream medias while categorizing most alternative media as "hate speech."





Regarding so-called "hate speech," The United Kingdom among many governments worldwide are locking people up in prison for in some cases YEARS for saying "insulting things" on social media while freeing murderers and rapists from the overcrowded prisons to make room. Truly the inversion of reason.

The German government is arresting people against Israel and raiding people's homes and arresting them if they call politicians "idiots."

Jen Psaki recently called for complete restriction of social media. So has Hillary Clinton and recently John Kerry who called for an end to the First Amendment in the United States.





Meanwhile, on the right, Trump has said his first task in office is to "crush Anti-Semitism." Kristi Noem has called for a complete crackdown on so-called "Anti-Semitism" as well.





Regardless the side of the paradigm, the paradigm remains the same. We must reject it or else submit to a new digital technocratic enslavement system with CBDCs, digital IDs, social and carbon credits scores, 15 Minute Cities and true censorship which goes far beyond social media but instead relates to our very free will, food, shelter and movement.





Understand that this is just the beginning and it's on all of us to withdraw from the system and rebuild outside of the paradigm being created on both the left and right.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





