© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Prisoner from the 53rd Brigade "disappointed" in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Zelensky. 032822
Follow
1
Share
Report
190 views • March 28, 2022
Description found with video:
Another prisoner from the 53rd brigade "disappointed" in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Zelensky.
As usual, I was disappointed not before, but after. Taking into account the losses in killed, wounded and prisoners, there are a very decent number of such "disillusioned" in the 53rd Ombr.
The brigade fell under the main blow of the forces advancing in the Mariupol direction and suffered heavy losses.
Another prisoner from the 53rd brigade "disappointed" in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Zelensky.
As usual, I was disappointed not before, but after. Taking into account the losses in killed, wounded and prisoners, there are a very decent number of such "disillusioned" in the 53rd Ombr.
The brigade fell under the main blow of the forces advancing in the Mariupol direction and suffered heavy losses.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.